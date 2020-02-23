Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of AppFolio worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.