Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,490 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Albany International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

