Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

