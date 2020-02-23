Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of SPS Commerce worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,497,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,270 shares of company stock worth $7,827,357. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

