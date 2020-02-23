Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.86 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

