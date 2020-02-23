Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:FR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.