Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,547 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of NCR worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.