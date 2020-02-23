Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,241 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

