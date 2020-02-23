Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,217 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 522,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $8,784,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 121.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

UNF opened at $202.97 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

