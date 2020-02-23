Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,142 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Helen of Troy worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.56.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

