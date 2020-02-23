Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,812 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

