Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.11. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

