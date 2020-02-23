Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,748 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Howard Hughes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.34. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

