Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.26.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.14.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

