Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

