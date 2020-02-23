Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Eldorado Resorts worth $625,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.

ERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.