Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,483,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,789,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,489. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $65.94 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

