Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $72.09 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

