Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives C$56.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

ENB opened at C$55.31 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$43.02 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

