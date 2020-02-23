FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of FARO Technologies worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1,911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.04. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

