FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

