Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

FLTB stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

