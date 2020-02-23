FIL Ltd Acquires 135,730 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Clean Harbors worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $212,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

