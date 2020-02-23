FIL Ltd Acquires 486,348 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 415,682.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,348 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 789,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 640,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Progressive by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 246,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Progressive stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

