FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $41,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,766,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

