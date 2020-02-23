FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,457 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $44,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

