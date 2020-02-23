FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $48,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562,064 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 391,594 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO opened at $76.47 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

