FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Spotify were worth $39,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Spotify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spotify by 990.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spotify by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $146.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

