FIL Ltd Buys 8,245 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $50,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

