FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,043.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.