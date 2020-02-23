FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 301,621 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.02% of MAXIMUS worth $48,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

