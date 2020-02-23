FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 933.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $45.08 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

