FIL Ltd Has $318.18 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $318,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

