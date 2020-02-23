FIL Ltd Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511,868 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.42% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $35,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.14.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.