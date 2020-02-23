FIL Ltd Has $36.09 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,706 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $36,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 562,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 102,750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

