FIL Ltd Has $44.82 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.25% of W W Grainger worth $44,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

NYSE GWW opened at $303.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

