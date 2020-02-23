FIL Ltd Has $48.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,546 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $48,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bilibili by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. ValuEngine cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

