FIL Ltd Has $52.31 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,726 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.48% of Aramark worth $52,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $104,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aramark by 97.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

