FIL Ltd Increases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $42,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 219.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 40.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

