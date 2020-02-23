FIL Ltd Increases Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

