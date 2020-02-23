FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.69% of Mosaic worth $56,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.