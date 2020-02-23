FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

