FIL Ltd Purchases 837,994 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 261.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,994 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $54,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in IAA by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.