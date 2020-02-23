FIL Ltd Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

