FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,339 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 207,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

