FIL Ltd Sells 276,721 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276,721 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.46% of Invesco worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 1,296,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 396,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

