FIL Ltd Sells 278,751 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 278,751 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 114.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 25.1% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 19,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

