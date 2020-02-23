FIL Ltd Sells 303,498 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,498 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 2.24% of Pluralsight worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pluralsight by 51.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819,609 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 55.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,114.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 67.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 437,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 176,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PS opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,928 shares of company stock worth $1,545,928 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

