FIL Ltd Sells 3,388,640 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of BRP worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. BRP Inc has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

