FIL Ltd Sells 364,164 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of Ally Financial worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after buying an additional 254,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.